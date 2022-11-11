Sopha, the Highbridge based furniture retailer founded by local couple Matthew and Emily Scott, has unveiled its first Christmas TV advert this week.

Starting this weekend, the advert will be seen on TV screens locally through Sky as well as on Youtube and social media.

Founder Matthew Scott says: “Following the success of our first TV advert a little over a year ago we are really excited to bring a little Christmas magic to TV and computer screens across the area.”

“By working with local media agency Simple Media who utilise modern filming and distribution methods we’ve been able to advertise to thousands of people for only a very small fraction of what traditional TV advertising costs allowing us to keep prices low all year round for our customers.”

“We’ve expanded our range of giftware and luxury Christmas decorations this winter so we hope that the new advert will inspire people to come in and take a look around. Those who haven’t visited us since our opening will be surprised at how we’ve grown into the space and expanded our offering. We’ve also greatly expanded our stock holding of sofas, beds and furniture so we still have a good choice for those customers who don’t want to wait for their handcrafted purchase to be made.”

“Some eagle-eyed passers-by may have noticed that a temporary Christmas themed window display appeared in the Highbridge shop in early October as the film crew began to capture the magic of Christmas.”

“The advert depicts the store coming to life after the lights have been turned out with a toy soldier jumping down from the Christmas tree and looking around the shop at all the beautiful furniture and homestuff.”

Matthew added. “There’s quite a few ideas within the advert, some borrowed and some new, from the idea of places coming to life when there’s nobody around such as the world depicted in toystory to the magical element of Christmas often depicted in traditional big-store Christmas advertising – all on a budget more fitting of our family-run furniture store.”

“Our team have really put a lot into creating this advert, from building two full window displays within a week to re-organising the store several times as it was turned into a film set for a few days all while ensuring we still offer the best possible service to our customers, many of which looked rather bemused at the Christmas trees and decorations that were coming and going. I just hope that the advert adds a little sparkle and a smile to people’s faces as the adverts interrupt people’s viewing of TV and video content.”

Sopha first opened its doors in November 2018 and specialises in ‘handmade beds, sofas and home stuff’ from its furniture store in Highbridge and its website at sopha.co.uk.

The company’s philosophy includes ‘learning what it means to be an ethical furniture retailer’ and its honest pricing strategy of offering the best prices all year round rather than yo-yoing of sales and artificial discounts.

The advert starts this weekend and will be shown on Sky and Virgin TVs as well as online via YouTube and Social Media.