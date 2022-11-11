Traditional pantomime family fun is coming to Burnham-On-Sea next month.

A local production company will be bringing a production of Jack and the Beanstalk to Burnham’s Princess Theatre.

The theatre in Princess Street will host four shows between Thursday, December 1st and Saturday, December 3rd.

The panto fun will be presented by Re:ACT Performing & Production Arts.

A spokeswoman says: “Fe-fi-fo-fum, a giant of a pantomime your way comes!”

“The rags to riches story of a boy who sells the family cow for a handful of beans, leading to rather dramatic consequences.”

“The tale takes a magical twist when the beans spout into a magnificent beanstalk, reaching up to a mystical land high in the sky.”

“Will Jack take a giant leap of faith and climb the beanstalk? What will he find above the clouds?”

“Follow Jack on his journey of discovery filled with magic harps, golden eggs and a dancing cow, all in a hilarious script… it’s going to be big!”

The show will be performed on the following dates/times:

Thursday, December 1: 7.30pm

Friday, December 2: 7.30pm

Saturday, December 3: 2.30pm

Saturday, December 3: 7.30pm

Ticket prices are Adults: £14.50 Concessions (over 65s and students): £13.50.

To buy tickets, see www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/react-present-jack-and-the-beanstalk.