Shop owners in the centre of Highbridge have this week issued a rallying call for customers to keep supporting their businesses during nearly two weeks of disruption caused by roadworks during August.

Wessex Water says sewers in part of Market Street are being upgraded “in a £30,000 programme of work designed to secure the integrity of the pipework for decades to come and reduce the risk of pollution,” as first reported here.

A closure will be in place in Market Street from the roundabout on the A38 to the junction of Bank Street. The work will take place from Thursday 3rd August until Tuesday 15th August 2023.

Two diversion routes will be in place due to the weight limit over the railway bridge. There will also be free parking in the Bank Street car park to compensate.

Several shops and businesses along Market Street say they are concerned that some shoppers may be put off visiting.

Martin George at Trev’s Local says: “We rely on passing trade so this will affect us. I would like to see signs put in place as soon as possible saying that businesses will be open as usual.”

Arthur Dormer of Highbridge DIY added: “There is some concern that this may hurt trade but at the same time we also know it is essential work and it has got be done.”

All businesses will be open as usual, including Maisey’s Bakery, Sandra Hairdreser, Allied Pharmacy, William Hill, Theos Barber Shop and Barney’s Cafe.

A Wessex Water spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Signs advising about the closure on Market Street are already in place and, as previously agreed, signs to advise that businesses in the area are remaining open during the work will be in place from the start of it on 3rd August.”

“Our team are continuing to work closely with businesses to ensure they can receive deliveries during the project and we appreciate their input and understanding during this essential project.”

“In addition, as a number of parking spaces are being restricted due to this work, we have worked with the local authority to ensure free parking can be provided within the nearby Bank Street car park.”

It adds: “Vehicles over three tonnes will be required to access Market Street via the one-way road into Bank Street car park, with their exit permitted through the closure where they will be escorted onto the A38 between 6am and 7pm. Any vehicles under three tonnes will follow a diversion via Bennett Road and the A38.”

With on-street parking restricted on Market Street due to the scheme, free parking will be provided within the nearby Bank Street car park.

The spokesman adds: “This vital work helps us maintain the resilience of our sewer system and prevent pollution from damaged pipes and by using ‘no-dig’ techniques we can minimise the impact of this work on local communities.”

“We’ll be working closely with residents and businesses in Market Street to ensure access to them is maintained and are writing to local customers about the project.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and, as a number of parking spaces are being restricted due to this work, we have worked closely with the local authority to ensure free parking can be provided close to Market Street.”

The company says most of the repairs will be carried out using ‘no-dig’ techniques, which are quicker and less intrusive than replacing the pipe in a conventional manner.

Wessex Water is spending more than £2 million this summer relining nearly 7,500 metres of sewers throughout its region.