A nursery in Highbridge where behaviour is ‘exemplary’ and children arrive ‘full of enthusiasm’ has been given top marks by inspectors Ofsted.

Churchfield Nursery, part of Churchfield Church School, was rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by inspectors who noted the ambitious curriculum which ‘ignites children’s curiosity and motivates their eagerness to want to become independent learners’.

Staff were praised for their awareness of how children learn and for ‘skilfully’ inspiring, nurturing and guiding the children in their daily activities.

In her report, inspector Elaine Douglas says: “All interactions with children are of a high quality. Staff have an excellent understanding of how to sequence children’s learning. They know the skills they need from babies to prepare them extremely well for their next stages of learning and school.”

“Children’s behaviour is exemplary. They are given consistent boundaries, while having excellent choices, with a very strong emphasis on respecting all living things. Through new initiatives and training, staff provide expert support for children to learn to manage their emotions.”

“The children receive rich experiences. They have healthy meals, care for their teeth, and have opportunities to rest, or be active indoors and outdoors. Staff recognise each child as an individual, and staff caring for babies seek extensive information on their care needs and routines, so babies feel extremely secure.”

There was also praise for the senior leadership team led by Rebecca Lihou who not only inspire other staff by spreading the impact of training among other teachers but also put a strong focus on wellbeing ‘recognising the positive effect his has on children’.

Ms Douglas notes: “Parents confirm the high-quality support they receive and the extensive information they share, to help promote their children’s learning at home and nursery. They particularly mention the approachable, knowledgeable staff knowing their children extremely well.

“Staff show children high levels of respect, treat them with kindness and value their opinions.”

The inspection report adds:

• Children have excellent opportunities to make links across their learning, enabling them to embed and consolidate new skills and language.

• The senior team very effectively engage with their community and understand family needs to ensure every child has the same outstanding opportunities. For example, they put on behaviour management workshops and invite parents to share Forest School with their children.

The inspection in February follows a glowing Ofsted inspection with a ‘Good’ rating in all aspects for the whole school in the Autumn which described Churchfield Church School as a school where pupils ‘love learning’ and where staff are ambitious for all children.

Headteacher Ross Minton said: “We are thrilled with this inspection report which reflects the remarkable work done by Rebecca and her team, even during the difficulties of Covid.”

“Our nursery is a place where we know children thrive and we know that a first-class nursery experience can set up a child for the best possible future as they move through school.”

Ms Lihou adds: “We have such a great team here at Churchfield and we put a priority on building firm foundations for life. Part of this is working closely with each family to make sure that we can tailor exactly the kind of learning and experiences which are suitable for each child.”