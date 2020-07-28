A local hospice is seeking residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to join its first Virtual Colour Run this summer.

St Margaret’s Hospice Care is holding the Virtual Colour Run on the August bank holiday weekend with funds going towards its work.

“To celebrate St Margaret’s Hospice Care’s 40th anniversary, complete a run of any distance from home, your way and help wear the brightest colours possible,” says a spokesperson.

“Whether you rock a tie-dye tee, get crazy with hair colours or go fully fledged rainbow warrior with flashy face paint, we want you to get colourful and creative.”

“Take on your run, have a paint party and award yourself with your Colour Run medal. However you choose to do your virtual colour run party we ask you to follow the latest government coronavirus guidance.”

“You can do your Virtual Colour Run whenever you like, but we will be live on our Facebook page on the Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 August to cheer you on. Over the weekend there will be virtual warm-ups, live stream encouragement from our CEO Ann Lee and more.”

Sonia Bateman, Events Fundraiser at St Margaret’s, adds: “The Virtual Colour Run is a perfect opportunity for all the family to still have a fantastic time this summer while doing something amazing for your local community. By taking part and raising sponsorship, you can help to ensure over 4,900 people facing a life-limiting illness across Somerset receive the care and support they need this year.”

Any sponsorship raised from family, friends and colleagues goes towards the care and support St Margaret’s nurses, therapists and doctors provide for our patients and their families. £30 could help towards the cost of books and soft toys that can be used to prepare a child for the loss of someone they love.

The Virtual Colour Run is proudly sponsored by Western Power Distribution. Places cost £15 for adults, £10 for children aged five to 16. Each entrant will receive a welcome pack which includes; a packet of biodegradable paint for your paint party and a Colour Run finisher’s medal to celebrate your fundraising achievements in style!

For more details and to book your place, visit www.st-margarets-hospice.org.uk/virtual-colour-run Entry to The Virtual Colour Run closes at midday on Monday 24 August.