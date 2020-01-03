Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being encouraged to dispose of real Christmas trees responsibly.

Somerset Waste Partnership says there are plenty of options for real Christmas trees to avoid them ending in costly, wasteful landfill, such as home composting, taking them to Highbridge recycling site on the Isleport Business Park, or using a charity service.

Highbridge recycling centre is open from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and also on Wednesdays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm.

Local residents who subscribe to the council’s garden waste collection service can add their undecorated tree under 6ft (without decorations) to their garden waste collection from 7th January.

Alternatively, there is a charity option. For a minimum £2 donation to the Children’s Hospice South West, Wookey Hub café and store in Wookey Hole will be a drop-off point over the first two weeks of January for local people’s decoration-free Christmas trees, which will be chipped by local firm, the MTL group. The Wookey Hub is open 9.30-5 Mon-Sat and 9.30-3 on Sunday (but closed New Year’s day). Details here.

For other individual recycling site opening times, check details on www.somersetwaste.gov.uk.