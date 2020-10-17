Kind-hearted Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge school students have created hundreds of small gift boxes containing confectionery to thank local keyworkers.

Over 700 King Alfred School Academy KS3 students have this month made the cardboard boxes in their design technology lessons.

A local sweet shop, Burnham’s Sweet Shack, helped provide sweets and chocolates to fill the boxes at cost value.

The students have presented the boxes to local key workers, parents or relatives who are keyworkers and helpers in the community.

Mark Barham, the school’s Head of DT, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Due to Covid safety restrictions on workshop access we developed a ‘design-and-make’ activity that can still be delivered safely in any classroom.”

“We were humbled when we heard the positive reactions from key workers who have been receiving the surprises.”

“This has been a great community project involving The Sweet Shack, 700 local students and 700 very worthy keyworkers.”

“We are delighted that our project idea will also be rolled out into several other schools next term.”

The students have said they have enjoyed taking part as well. Ivy in Year 8 says: “My box is for my Mum and Dad – my Mum has been working in an infant school and I gave her one to say ‘thanks’ and to show I care.”

Matilda in Year 8 adds: “I gave mine to a deserving family friend. Our boxes are to thank the keyworkers for all their hard work during the pandemic.”

Stan in Year 8 adds: “I just wanted to say ‘thanks’ to all our keyworkers for saving lives from this nasty virus.”