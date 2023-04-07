Motorists using the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston face long delays today (Good Friday) following several earlier collisions.

National Highways South West says up to five miles of slow moving traffic have built up on the northbound and southbound carriageways as drivers try to get away for the busy Easter weekend.

National Highways said on social media at lunchtime today that “traffic was held on the M5 Southbound between J21 for Weston and J22 for Burnham whilst we clear debris and a fluid spill following a collision.”

A second crash also took place near Sedgemoor Services.

Long tailbacks of slow moving and stationary traffic stretched from Burnham-On-Sea up to the Bristol area, according to motorists travelling southbound.

Drivers have been warned by the RAC to expect long delays on the roads as the Easter holiday weekend gets underway.

The worst of the congestion is expected to hit roads in the South West today, according to the RAC and traffic monitoring service Inrix.

Easter Saturday and Monday are expected to be slightly less busy, with 2.3 trips expected on each day.

To help ease some of the pressure, National Highways has temporarily lifted around 1,400 miles of roadworks to help alleviate the queues.