Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater firefighters were called to a big blaze at a local rubbish landfill site last night (Thursday).

Crews tackled the fire at the Pawlett landfill site between Bridgwater and Highbridge at just before 8pm.

A fire spokesman says: “Three fire engines and a water bowser were in attendance at a fire at the landfill site.”

“The fire involved approximately 20m x 20m of general waste.”

”Crews extinguished it using two main jets and a hose reel jet. The fire was contained.”