Part of a Burnham-On-Sea street and pavement has been cordoned off due to the risk of falling debris after a 13-hour standoff in which a man headed onto a roof.

A section of pavement and several parking spaces in Abingdon Street have been coned off with bollards following damage to chimneys, the roof and cabling during the standoff in which a 42 year-old man was arrested at 1.30am on Thursday morning.

Police say many residents who were evacuated have returned home, however part of the street remains bollared off “due to the risk of falling debris.”

Two businesses which were temporarily closed on Wednesday due to the incident were able to re-open on Thursday morning. They include Alexander’s barber shop and New Season Chinese takeaway, where staff said were relieved to be open again.

It comes after Avon & Somerset Police officers went to an address in Abingdon Street on Wednesday (April 5th) while trying to trace the man who was wanted for a breach of court bail.

Abingdon Street and Technical Street were closed from noon until 1.30am on Thursday morning (April 6th) when the man finally gave up to Police negotiators.

At one point, over a dozen Police vehicles were on scene, joined by ambulance staff and fire crews, as pictured here.

A Police spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested and remains in police custody after a man gained access to the roof of a property in Abingdon Street at about 12.20pm on Wednesday 5 April.”

“A man in his 40s was arrested for breach of court bail at about 1.30am on Thursday 6th April. Enquiries continue after roofs, chimneys and cabling were found to have been damaged.”

”A cordon remains in place due to the risk of falling debris and several neighbouring homes were evacuated overnight. Structural safety checks will need to be carried out before some residents can return.”

Police drones were operated by specially-trained officers from the car park next to Lynton Road, pictured here.

Several of the families who had been evacuated were accommodated at local hotels overnight by the Police.

Western Power Distribution was also called to disconnect the power in the homes after cabling was damaged.