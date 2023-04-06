Burnham-On-Sea’s first car boot sales of the new tourist season have been cancelled over the Easter weekend due to waterlogging.

The car boot sales were due to take place at Burnham’s BASC Ground off Stoddens Road on Good Friday, Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday.

However, organiser Paul Stewart says: “We are saddened and disappointed that our planned car boot sales at the BASC Ground in Burnham this Easter weekend have all been cancelled.”

“The management and landowners of the BASC have decided that the grounds are unsuitable due to the heavy and persistent rain we had this week.”

“The grounds are now waterlogged, therefore they have cancelled all events including our popular car boot sales.”