The RAC has released what many will see as one of the least surprising studies of the year so far, concluding that the M5 through Somerset will today (Good Friday) be one of the UK’s busiest travel hotspots.

Research by the RAC using data from transport analytics experts INRIX shows that an estimated 2.7m ‘getaway’ trips are expected – and that major roads in the south west and through some of the home counties are likely to experience the longest delays.

It says top traffic hotspots will be the M5 south between Bristol and Bridgwater; The M25 anticlockwise between Hertfordshire and Surrey; and the A303 westbound near Stonehenge.

A spokesman adds: “Easter Sunday is forecast to see a similar number of leisure journeys being made by drivers (2.7m), with Easter Saturday and Easter Monday only slightly less busy with 2.3m separate trips each.”

“But it appears a large number of drivers are waiting to see what the great British weather has in store before deciding which day to jump in the car – with the potential for another 7m trips to be staggered throughout the long weekend.”

“With planned engineering work on the railways, including the closure of London Euston station over the whole Easter weekend, more people are set to be forced onto the roads.”

“The good news for drivers, if there is some, is that National Highways has temporarily lifted around 1,400 miles of roadworks over the weekend to help alleviate the queues.”

Separate RAC research found just one-in-five drivers (19%) routinely check their cars are ‘road-ready’ before making an Easter trip, increasing the potential for breakdowns to ruin the start of many people’s breaks. Half of drivers (51%) said they sometimes checked their cars over before setting out but 30% said they never do.