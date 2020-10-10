A long-running women’s clothing store in Brent Knoll is celebrating its 25th year of business this month.

The Frock Shop, situated behind Ollie’s Café next to the A38 Bristol Road, is a dress agency that sells in-season, pre-loved and new clothes, plus shoes and accessories.

Owners Louise Allen and Nicki Highmore, pictured, are celebrating a quarter of a century of business.

“It has been a very busy few years – we have helped thousands of ladies find low-priced, quality designer items and every day high street labels for a wide range of special occasions and general daywear,” says Louise.

She adds: “It’s a busy location on the A38 with lots of passing trade. And we thank all our customers for their support over the years. We love meeting them and being a part of their lives.”

“It has been a challenging few months, we were closed from March through to August when we re-opened for appointments before we fully re-opened the shop at the start of September.”

The store has a number of Covid safety meaures in place to keep customers and staff safe. It is open Thursday – Saturday, 10am-3pm.