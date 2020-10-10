The Frock Shop in Brent Knoll near Burnham-On-Sea

A long-running women’s clothing store in Brent Knoll is celebrating its 25th year of business this month.

The Frock Shop, situated behind Ollie’s Café next to the A38 Bristol Road, is a dress agency that sells in-season, pre-loved and new clothes, plus shoes and accessories.

Owners Louise Allen and Nicki Highmore, pictured, are celebrating a quarter of a century of business.

“It has been a very busy few years – we have helped thousands of ladies find low-priced, quality designer items and every day high street labels for a wide range of special occasions and general daywear,” says Louise.

Frock Shop Brent Knoll

She adds: “It’s a busy location on the A38 with lots of passing trade. And we thank all our customers for their support over the years. We love meeting them and being a part of their lives.”

“It has been a challenging few months, we were closed from March through to August when we re-opened for appointments before we fully re-opened the shop at the start of September.”

The store has a number of Covid safety meaures in place to keep customers and staff safe. It is open Thursday – Saturday, 10am-3pm.

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page