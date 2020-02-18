A major £860,000 project to upgrade five kilometres of gas pipes in the Brent Knoll and East Brent area is set to begin this month.

The work by Wales & West Utilities starts on 24th February and, barring any engineering difficulties, is expected to be finished by the end of June.

The initial work will start in Burton Row, from its junction with Middle Street, and will continue onto Brent Road, up to its junction with Red House Road.

Ahead of the work, Wales & West Utilities is inviting local people to a public drop-in information event so that they can find out more. The event will be held on Thursday 20th February between 10am–3pm at Brent Knoll Parish Hall.

Wales & West Utilities says it has worked closely with Somerset County Council to carefully plan the work and it has been agreed that, where possible, it will be done in accordance with school holidays.

Barry Sale, who is managing the gas pipe upgrade work for Wales & West Utilities, says that to keep the local community, road users and its staff safe, rolling two-way traffic lights will be used throughout the work.

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Brent Knoll and East Brent.”

“Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.”

“We’re looking forward to speaking to local people, letting them know what we have planned and how we’ll be working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The work comes at the same time as seven weeks of work by Bristol Water in the Brent Knoll area, as we reported here this week.