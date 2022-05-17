Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has this week pledged to give over £7,000 to the town’s Community Centre roof appeal.

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last month that a major new fundraising appeal is underway to fund £80,000 of vital roof repairs at the 200 year-old building in Berrow Road.

At a meeting of the Town Council on Monday, councillors unanimously supported giving £3,348 of funding from Burnham’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), plus a further £4,348.61 from council reserves to the project – making a total of £7,696.61.

Cllr Peter Clayton told Monday’s meeting: “I really support this. The centre is a valuable asset to our town, very much needed, and I would be happy to propose this.”

Cllr Mike Facey added: “This is an absolutely important project. I have been there several times over the last few years and have seen some of the many groups that meet there. Hundreds of local people regularly use it and I would be only too happy to support this.”

Cllr Mike Murphy also supported the funding and praised Ken Hindle for his “dedication and time” in leading the centre for Burnham and Highbridge Community Association.

Mr Hindle said afterwards that the funding is “fantastic news – a really great boost to our fundraising.”

Paul Hambleton, from the community centre’s roof sub committee, explained at the recent launch: “The north section of our roof closest to the Swim and Sports Academy is in need of full replacement at the front and back.”

“It’s in a very poor state of repair – we have water leaking through the ceilings in several of the meeting rooms and the main hallways during heavy rainfall. We have to put out buckets to avoid flooding.”

“It is costing a lot to keep patching up the roof – £3,000 alone after the recent stormy weather – but that doesn’t sort the the long-term issue.”

“The full replacement of the roof will protect the building as a whole and also help to better insulate it and therefore help us reduce energy bills moving forward.”

“If the work doesn’t go ahead, we will be creating worse problems for the building in the longer term with damp and damage to other parts of the building.”

Paul says the total cost of the project will be around £80,000 and adds: “We will be getting at least three quotations for the work to ensure we get good value-for-money.”

“We already have £15,000 set aside for the project from our own funds and money raised to date. A superb £5,000 has been raised from the Friends of the Community Centre and there have been kind donations from groups who use the centre, who are giving us wonderful support.”

“We are now seeking £10,000 from the public and then plan to apply for grant funding of over £50,000 to get the work underway.”

He says the group has already received advice from the Community Council for Somerset about potential funding sources and the best way to shape the grant bid.

The Friends of the Community Centre are leading on the fundraising activities. “They are planning to hold fundraising activities through the year and are actively seeking donations,” adds Paul.