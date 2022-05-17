A Police drone team carried out an aerial search of the beach while Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue’s hovercraft and crew also joined the search for the missing man just after 10.30pm.

A BARB spokesman said: “Our volunteers were called out by HM Coastguard at 10.38pm on Monday May 16th to assist in the search for a missing person.”

“The team assembled at our seafront station before assisting Coastguard teams from Burnham and Weston alongside Avon & Somerset Police with foot searches of the seafront, beach and nearby area.”

“One of BARB’s hovercraft was launched from Burnham beach to also carry out a torch-lit search of the tide line between the Jetty and Brean Down.”

“After a thorough search, the teams were stood down at midnight when Police called off the search.”

“This was another great example of team working between the various agencies. The BARB crew then thoroughly cleaned and refuelled the hovercraft to a ready state, and were able to return to their homes shortly before 2am.”