A man who died in a lorry crash on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston last month has been named at an inquest this week.

Luke Jonathan Danaher, 39, sadly died in the M5 lorry crash on April 29th between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and junction 21 for Weston.

The inquest, which was held at Avon Coroner’s Court in Flax Bourton, heard that Mr Danaher lived in the Southmead area of Bristol.

The two-lorry crash took place between junction 22 Burnham-on-Sea and junction 21 Weston-super-Mare.

A cause of death was not given at the inquest, which was heard by senior coroner Maria Voisin.

The motorway was closed in both directions and emergency services were at the scene, with an air ambulance seen landing on the northbound side.