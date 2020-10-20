brean roads flooded

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for torrential rainfall in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Wednesday).

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows heavy rain is forecast to fall throughout this morning from 7am to mid-day, with some localised surface water flooding possible.

The Met Ofice says: “Heavy rain will move north during the early hours of the morning and persist through the peak morning travel period, before clearing northeastwards.”

“10-15 mm of rain will fall widely, with as much as 30 to 50 mm in a few locations.”

“With much of this falling in a short period, around 3 to 6 hours, some surface-water flooding is likely in places, leading to disruption to travel.”

Pictured: Top, heavy rain caused surface flooding in Brean earlier this year 

 

 
