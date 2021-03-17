Over 200,000 pupils across the region – including in Burnham-On-Sea – have been inspired by new STEM equipment, donated from National Grid’s award-winning scheme.

National Grid’s Hinkley Connection Project has awarded science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) grants totalling £580,000 to schools in Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucester – the areas closest to the project.

The project connects low-carbon energy from Hinkley Point C to homes and businesses across the UK.

Since 2018, more than 213,000 pupils in the South West (including 41,469 from disadvantaged backgrounds) have benefitted from new STEM equipment, which ranges from programmable robots to 3D printers and everything in between.

Every state-funded primary and secondary school in the local authority areas of Bristol City Council, North Somerset Council, South Gloucestershire Council, Somerset County Council, Sedgemoor District Council and West Somerset Council is eligible to apply for a £500 or £1,250 (for secondary schools) grant for STEM equipment during every year of the project. Applications for the 2021/22 Hinkley Education Fund open in the autumn.

Lucy Frost, Finance and Operations Manager for Pen Mill Infant & Nursery Academy, said: “The children are delighted to see the robotics purchased from the Hinkley grant. They’ve developed a real understanding and enthusiasm for science and maths by learning in a creative way.”

Project Director for National Grid, James Goode, said: “We want to use the Hinkley Education Fund to encourage the next generation of engineers, inspire children from all backgrounds and get them excited about STEM subjects.”

“We know how much pressure teachers are under, as they support children and families during the coronavirus pandemic. We don’t want to see any children left behind, so we made it as simple as possible for schools to get this year’s funding. Every school that applied last year automatically received their grant, without the need for a new application.”