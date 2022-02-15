New morning fitness classes are set to launch in Burnham-On-Sea this month which aim to help local people aged over 60 get more active.

Originally launched in Berrow at the start of 2020, the classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength), help older residents remain active.

Organiser Anne Panesar from Burnham, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and retrained as an instructor so she could deliver the exercise classes in Berrow, is now expanding her sessions into Burnham-On-Sea.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “Due to popular demand I have started a 9am class in Burnham at the Baptist Church in College Street!”

“I have not run a class that early before but I did some research into health benefits of early morning exercise and they are all good.

“The Thursday 9am classes at the Baptist Church combine strength, flexibility and balance exercises.”

“Waking up your body, burning calories, easing away aches and pains, boosting your mood and helping you to feel more alert.”

“When it comes to exercise, the best time of day to exercise is a time that you can stick to and do consistently. While there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer, morning exercise classes do have some benefits.”



She adds: “There are fewer distractions – a morning exercise class typically means you get your exercise done before other responsibilities get in the way. You are also less likely to get phone calls and text messages.”

“You have more overall energy. Regular exercise is excellent for boosting energy and reducing tiredness. When exercising oxygen and nutrients travel to your heart and lungs. This improves your heart and lung health, physical endurance, and overall stamina. By exercising early, you may feel more energized throughout the day.”

“Exercise releases feel-good hormones that improve your mood, so morning exercise is a great way to start the day on a positive note.”

“Some research has also shown that morning exercise can improve focus and mental abilities all day long, waking up the mind and leaving you feeling energised.”

She adds: “While working out early has some benefits, it is important to stabilize your blood sugar before exercise. Have a light breakfast to provide energy for exercise.”

“Morning exercise can help you start the day with more energy, focus, and optimism. Despite the benefits of early exercise, there isn’t a “right” time to exercise. The best time is one that you can stick with long-term.”

“If you want to stay healthy and maintain your independence, it becomes even more important to remain active as you get older. Physical exercise can also help to improve your immune function, reduce your blood pressure, boost your metabolism, improve your balance and flexibility, and generally reduce the risk of some serious health conditions. As they say, ‘Use It or Lose It’.”

For more details of the classes, contact anne.panesar@moveitorloseit.co .uk