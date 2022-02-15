Scott’s Furniture shop in Burnham-On-Sea is temporarily closed this week after a staff member texted positive for Covid.

Owner Steve Scott says two staff are also isolating after positive cases and so the shop in Victoria Street is closed until Monday 21st February.

“However, our drivers are clear so anyone we have told will receive their orders this week will still be OK,” he adds.

He adds that the closure has come at an unfortunate time as the store is “having one of its best sales in years, but we do appreciate that health must always take priority.”