Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area who are finding it difficult to pay their energy bills could be eligible for free practical help from a new service.

Burnham & Weston Energy‘s new Home Energy Saving service has launched in response to a rise in the number of people who are struggling with energy costs and keeping their home warm.

Free home visits are being offered from their fully qualified Home Energy Advisor, David Hynds (pictured).

As well as help to use energy more efficiently in the home, residents can benefit from having new LED lightbulbs, draught excluders, radiator reflectors, and other small energy efficiency measures fitted.

Burnham & Weston Energy’s advisor will also be able to make sure people are accessing benefits to which they are entitled, debt and money advice where that will help, and, where possible, funding for bigger energy efficiency improvements to their home.

Lynda Wookey, Director for Burnham & Weston Energy, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We know people in our communities are struggling to keep warm and pay their energy bills, so we’re delighted to welcome David to our team.”

“As our expert Home Energy Advisor, David can visit people in their homes to provide tailored practical help. Having someone in front of you who can help can make a real difference, moreso than receiving advice over the phone and email… and it’s much easier than trying to find advice that works for you and your home on websites.”

Burnham & Weston Energy’s new Home Energy Advisor, David Hynds, adds: “Burnham & Weston Energy is not affiliated to any brand or particular energy saving product, so I’m free to offer independent advice and practical help that works best for each household.”

“I’m trained in a wide range of energy saving methods and can help you understand your fuel bills and calculate running costs of your heating and appliances like your fridge, washing machine and tv. I hope to help people maintain a warm, safe, and healthy home for themselves and their families.”

Burnham & Weston Energy CIC is one of the UK’s largest not-for-profit community energy companies and has a solar farm in Lympsham.

The 90-acre site at Wick Farm, between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston, has been running since June 2017 with over 36,000 solar panels in operation.

Their new Home Energy Saving service is currently available to residents living in Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea, Weston-super-Mare, Mark, Winscombe, and the surrounding area.

The service is made possible through a partnership with the Local Energy Advice Partnership, or LEAP. LEAP funds the service, which is open to all types of householders – homeowners, private renters, and social housing tenants – and enables Burnham & Weston Energy to be able to help as many people as possible where they are either in, or at risk of falling into, fuel poverty.

To find out if you or people you know are eligible and to request your Home Energy Saving visit, please visit: www.burnhamandwestonenergy.co.uk/home-energy-advice/