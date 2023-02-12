Dozens of members and supporters of Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club attended the group’s annual presentation night on Saturday (February 11th) when a bumper cheque was presented to a regional charity.

A cheque for £1,319.16 was handed to Children’s Hospice South West following the club’s annual Santa tour of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge during the run-up to Christmas.

Children’s Hospice South West’s Area Fundraiser, Lucie Perryman, received the cheque from the children, as pictured here, and said: “We are delighted with this kind donation – Hillview have long been very good supporters of our charity for which are very grateful.”

During the event at Burnham’s Lighthouse Pub, Hillview’s Chairman Duncan Britton also handed out awards and certificates to dozens of the club’s young members.

The event recognised the club’s hard work over the past year, in which its popular cart ‘Children of the Revolution’ picked up multiple awards and came second overall in its category across Somerset.

Duncan thanked the club’s members and said he is “very proud of them all”. He thanked the club’s young performers plus the many fundraisers, cart builders, supporters and sponsors who have helped during the year.

Certificates were presented to the children who performed on the club’s cart, and trophies were presented in several categories.

Duncan added: “Our thanks also go to The Lighthouse Inn for all their support, plus our sponsors, and Mr and Mrs Rickard from Burnham Waste.”