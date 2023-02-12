Dedicated volunteers collected sackfuls of plastic litter during a litter clean on Berrow beach and along a local road verge on Saturday (February 11th).

The event, organised by the Friends of Berrow Beach, was attended by a team of over 30 helpers on a mild February morning – including Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, pictured below.

A series of recent high tides and recent flooding on the Somerset Levels has led to a line of debris washing up along the beach, which was sifted through for plastic waste.

Several of the volunteers also removed litter strewn along Coast Road’s verge and ditch, which became visible after recent clearance of vegetation.

One of the organisers told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A big thank you goes to everyone who joined Saturday’s beach clean. We collected a lot of litter between us.”

The Berrow beach litter cleans take place at 9.45am on the second Saturday of every month. The group was formed in March 2018 with the support of Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset – so next month’s clean will mark its fifth anniversary.