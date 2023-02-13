Businesses in Somerset will have to comply with new tougher recycling regulations being launched in the county this week.

Businesses, healthcare establishments and academic institutions must separate glass bottles and jars, metal food and drinks cans, plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays, paper, cardboard and food waste general rubbish.

Somerset is one of five areas nationally piloting a business support programme to prepare businesses for the change.

The county council is working with global sustainability charity WRAP to deliver the pilot over 10 weeks from Monday February 13th until April 21st

The initiative will promote a Business of Recycling website providing a calculator tool to help businesses monitor how much waste they generate and how recycling can help save money, step-by-step guidance to ensure they are compliant with the regulations and downloadable communication resources to promote recycling in the workplace.

Dedicated face-to-face business advisory support will be available in Langport, Ilminster and Chard to help businesses understand how the regulations will affect them, what they need to do and what resources are available to help them.

It is likely an enforcement officer will undertake checks in future and ask to see evidence that businesses are complying with the new rules.

Councillor Sarah Dyke, County Hall lead member for climate change and environment, said: “We are already working with local businesses on our wider climate agenda and this new programme will help us engage with them further to provide practical advice and support around how to recycle in the workplace.”

“This will not only help reduce waste and increase recycling rates but also help businesses save money on waste disposal costs.”

“It’s important that businesses understand the benefits of recycling as well as the regulatory requirements as we seek to transform our ‘throwaway’ economy into one where we reduce waste, re-use resources as much as possible and adopt nature-friendly, low carbon, resource-efficient systems.”

A WRAP spokesperson said: “We are excited about working with the pilot partners and testing the new Business of Recycling website and provision of practical advisory support for businesses.”

“We want to address some of the barriers to recycling in the workplace, such as lack of information, concerns around costs and how to procure recycling services.”

“The pilots will help us understand how best to engage with businesses, determine the effectiveness of the website and identify where improvements can be made before it is rolled out nationally.”

Further details here – www.businessofrecycling.com