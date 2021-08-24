Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor cut a ribbon to formally open a new Italian restaurant in the town’s High Street on Tuesday (August 24th).

The new premises, called ‘Eatery Ogni Volta’, has opened in the vacant premises previously occupied by Home Hardware, which closed in 2019.

Mayor Mike Facey led a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the restaurant’s owners and first customers and said: “I am delighted to see this new business opening in the town centre we at the Town Council wish the owners every success.”

Owner Nicola Gessa, pictured below, who is a local Italian chef, says the new restaurant is offering “freshly-prepared, quality Italian pizza and pasta dishes plus a full menu of other Italian dishes to suit all tastes.”

A full refurbishment of the premises has been completed over the summer ahead of this week’s opening.

“We will have seating for 28 diners and take-away meals will also be available,” he adds.

The restaurant will be open daily from 12 noon-2.30pm plus 5pm-10pm until after the Bank Holiday weekend. Normal opening hours will be Tuesday to Saturday 12 noon-2.30pm plus 5pm-10pm (closed on Sundays and Mondays).