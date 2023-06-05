Over 50 people, including residents, Berrow Primary School teachers, children and their families have attended the grand opening ceremony of a new housing development in the village this week.

Cllr Alan Bradford cut the ribbon to formally open a new car park in the village, which provides parents with a convenient, safe pick-up and drop off for children.

Notaro New Homes also opened a new children’s play area at their nearby new housing development, Berrow Gardens. The play area features state-of-the-art equipment, including swings, slides and climbing frames.

Charlotte Bradley, Acting Head Teacher at Berrow Church of England Primary School said: “At Berrow, we are lucky to be surrounded by such beautiful grounds and would like to thank S.Notaro New Homes Ltd for providing this playground, the surrounding gardens and a safe car parking facility for our Berrow families to use.”

“We are delighted to have been invited to the opening and would like to warmly welcome any new and existing families in the area to come and visit our wonderful school.”

Notaro New Homes’ Managing Director, Joe Notaro, added: “We are delighted to unveil the new car park and children’s play area. At Notaro New Homes, we believe in creating not just homes but thriving communities.”

”These additions are a testament to our commitment to providing residents with a high-quality living experience that goes beyond bricks and mortar.”