Six new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Somerset in the latest 24-hour figures.

Two cases were recorded in the Mendip district, two were confirmed in Sedgemoor and two were recorded in South Somerset in the period to 5pm on Sunday.

The total number of recorded cases in the county council area now stands at 1,474.

The district totals are Mendip 182; Sedgemoor 429; Somerset West & Taunton 488; and South Somerset 373.