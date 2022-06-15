A new pub is set to open on Burnham-On-Sea seafront next month.

The Iron Duke is scheduled to open its doors to customers in early July next to the Fabulous Showboat amusements.

The new-look premises on Burnham’s North Esplanade has changed ownership and has been given a new name and is currently being refurnished.

New owners Phil and Gaynor Burke, who also run Burnham’s Somerset & Dorset pub, told Burnham-On-Sea.com that they aim to create a traditional seaside pub.

“We decided to name it ‘The Iron Duke’ because that’s the name of the first paddle steamer to operate a ferry service between Cardiff and Burnham jetty back in the 1850s,” says Phil.

“Burnham has a great marine history and we wanted to mark that in the name.”

“We are currently upgrading the premises, putting in a new bar, cellar, and pumps – it will be a modern pub with a traditional feel.”

He adds: “The Iron Duke will be a free house with no ties to any brewery chains so we will be able to pass on deals and stock a wide selection of real ales, including local brews.”

Phil added that the pub will also turn its rear car park into a beer garden.  There will also be live weekly music and entertainment.

Phil and Gaynor, who also run a pub in Taunton, say the new pub will also serve a traditional menu of hot food from later in the summer.

The premises was previously occupied by Island Bay which recently closed, and before that Vinnie’s Wine Bar.

 
