A new summer market is set to be held in Higbridge on Sunday (August 20th).

Community group Our Highbridge is organising the event at Highbridge Community Hall from 2-5pm.

The group’s Ruth Coull told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “When we have asked Highbridge residents what changes they would like in the town, bringing back the market is often mentioned.”

“We don’t have the space that used to be available but we have tried to bring some stall holders together to create a small indoor/outdoor summer market.”

“We would like for a regular successful market in Highbridge to grow and bring more people into the town centre.”

“We will have a variety of stalls including Face painting, Charity Tombolas, Local food growers / producers – Cider, jams, cakes, Crafts, Jewellery, Toys, Books and more.”

“Weather permitting, Rhythm Harmony Drummers will be playing at around 3pm for a 45 min session.”