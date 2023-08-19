Burnham-On-Sea Police are holding a free bike-marking event in Brean on Sunday (August 20th) to help deter thieves.

The event is being held between 1pm and 3pm in the car park at Cafe 33 in Brean’s Weston Road (TA8 2RL).

Those attending will also be able to have their bicycles marked for free and then registered with the Police-approved BikeRegister database.

The markings make it easier for the Police to reunite people with their bikes should they be stolen. BikeRegister deters cycle thieves and reunite stolen bikes with their owners.