Residents are being encouraged to help build a new council for Somerset after the Government has decided that all five existing councils in Somerset will be replaced by a new single unitary authority by April 2023.

Somerset County Council Leader David Fothergill, pictured, is encouraging people to get involved with building the new council as he also confirmed a move away from the One Somerset campaign name.

Cllr Fothergill said: “One of the things we’ll need to agree collectively over the next 18 months is a name for the new council. It’s clear it won’t be called One Somerset and I think it’s important we stop talking about the campaign and devote our energies to building the new council.”

“Our business case is much more than just reducing waste and confusion. It also sets out ambitious plans for up to 20 new Local Community Networks across Somerset, reaching every part of the county and giving communities real power and influence over the decisions that affect them most.”

“This is the exciting part and in creating these we have a fantastic opportunity to transform how public services operate and put our communities first. Please get involved and help us build a new council which works for everyone.”

Everyone is invited to join one of the new consultative groups – to register your interest, or to stay up to date with progress as the new council is created, please visit www.newsomersetcouncil.org.uk