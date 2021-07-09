The organisers of a popular annual Sports Celebrity Am Golf tournament at Brean Golf Club are keeping their fingers crossed that the Government’s restrictions are released on July 19th to allow their event to take place.

The event was due to celebrate its 30th anniversary year in 2020 but the pandemic put paid to that being possible and already the ‘traditional’ early June date has had to be delayed. It is now scheduled to take place on Wednesday 21st July.

Brean’s PGA Professional and Director of Golf, Andrew March, who is running the event again this year, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It appears that the government data is sufficient to allow us to run the event which is good news as the charities we support have had an extremely tough time too over the past 18 months.”

“Following numerous discussions with the House family, who own Brean Leisure Park and golf course, we have decided that we want to go ahead if at all possible and want to run it as a shotgun start as we have done successfully for the last few stagings.”

The beneficiaries of the event will once again be The Injured Jockeys Fund and St Margaret’s Hospice.

In the case of the former charity the event is currently their longest running fundraising event.

Jonathan Powell, who represents the Injured Jockeys Fund, says: “We always look forward to this event at Brean. The House family, thanks to their love of racing over the many years, have already raised in excess of £50,000 for us from this event.”

He continued: “We are extremely grateful for their amazing contribution over such a prolonged period and are looking forward to taking to their golf course again later this month.”

Some of the sporting Celebrities already lined up to grace the Brean fairways again this year include double Grand National winner Carl Llewellyn, former Somerset and now Notts Cricketer Peter Trego, recently retired rugby star Matt Banahan, BBC Radio presenter Geoff Twentyman, plus Twentyman’s ex Bristol Rovers team mate Tony Pounder and former World Darts Champion Bob Anderson to name just a few.

The event is almost full with only one team space available at the time of writing but there are still opportunities to get involved by sponsoring a hole on the day. Please contact Andrew March on 01278 752111 option 1 or via golf@brean.com for further details.

“Everyone now is just hoping that the restrictions are lifted allow the event to run safely and be a success once again for the charities!”