170 villagers flocked to Brent Knoll’s Music On The Green on Saturday night (July 31st) as the event made a welcome return after missing a year due to the pandemic.

A reduced number of tickets were on sale for the event on Brent Knoll Village Green to keep it Covid-safe.

‘Kick the Cat’, a Bristol-based Blues Brothers, Soul, Motown and Funk Revue band, proved hugely popular with their repertoire of hits from across the decades, having also played at the same event three years ago.

John Page, one of the organisers, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was wonderful to see this super community event returning.”

”There was a sense of ‘normality’ again after the past year, and we thank all those who came along.”

Funds from the evening boosted Brent Knoll Village Hall and the village’s popular community-run shop.

Pictured: The scenes at Brent Knoll Music On The Green on Saturday evening