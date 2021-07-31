The winners of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s annual competition to find the best gardens have been announced.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council announced the launch of the contest earlier this year and, since then, councillors Janet Keen and Sue Barber have judged this year’s contest from submitted photos of local gardens.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey presented the winners with their prizes during a ceremony at Southwell House in Highbridge on Friday (July 30th), as pictured here.

The winners in the ‘formal’ category are: 1st Colin Clark; 2nd Lorraine Hooper; and runner-up Chris Fairchild.

And the winners of the ‘container’ category are: 1st Vera Watts, 2nd Amber Long; and runner-up Nikki Bowden.

In the ‘ecological’ category, the winners are: 1st Pete Stainer; 2nd Penny Carey; and runner-up Hattie Stevens.

The winners received £15 each while the 2nd placed winners received £5 each and a sack of compost, while the runners-up received £5 vouchers. Each winner also received a 7-litre trug, a wall thermometer, a weed hook and a spray bottle.

Cllr Keen said: “The standard of entries was high and we thank all those who entered, along with our sponsors Westcroft Eggs at Berrow and CRS Building Supplies.”