Yeo Valley Production has announced that it is recruiting up to 70 posts in Highbridge and across its five south west manufacturing and distribution sites.

The firm, which started manufacturing yogurts over five decades ago, has announced a range of permanent and summer positions at its Highbridge Distribution Centre and in Blagdon, Cannington, Crewkerne and Newton Abbot.

Britain’s third largest producer of yogurts says demand is high and they are on a recruitment drive.

Sam Ford, the firm’s manager Talent Manager, says: “Yeo Valley Production has been rooted in Somerset for decades now and it’s fantastic that we can create significant employment opportunities for the local economy and support the community and area we love.”

He adds that the company will be running a series of Skilled Operator open days where potential employees will be able to see the production environment and try their hand at packing dairy products.

All applicants will need to have good communication and numeracy skills, be capable of working in a physically demanding role and have a strong commitment to maintaining high cleaning and hygiene standards. To apply for a role or register an interest in the open days see careers.yeovalley.co.uk.

Recently, the firm featured in BBC Two’s Inside The Factory when presenter Gregg Wallace showed viewers how to make yogurt, from milking the cows on the family farm to packaging up the pots for supermarket shelves.