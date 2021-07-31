West Huntspill Model Railway is set to re-open for rides today (Sunday) for the first time since March 2020.

The long-running service is based at the Somerset & Dorset Memorial Railway in New Road, West Huntspill.

It will be offering train rides today for £1 a trip between 2pm and 4.30pm.

The ground was allocated to West Huntspill Model Engineering Society by the Parish Council in 1967 and since then has gradually grown. The group has around 55 members.

The track will be open through the summer season every Sunday.