Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and hovercraft crews were called to Brean beach to help a family spotted far out on the mudflats at low tide.

Crews were called to the beach on Thursday afternoon (July 29th) amid concern for welfare.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “Our control room had taken multiple 999 calls as the family looked to be a fair distance out and nearing the water.”

“The tide was low and there wasn’t long left before it turned and started to come back in.”

“The speed of the tide is very quick and if you are slowed down by the mud then you won’t out-run it.”

“With the tide turning it was a real concern so BARB Search & Rescue’s hovercrafts were also tasked to help us reach the family before the water did and with it being a technical rescue we also had our flank team Weston Coastguard Rescue Team en route.”

“When we arrived at the location it was clear that they were on hard standing and thankfully safe. The family included dad, kids and pregnant mum who were all OK and wondering why there was such a large response as they felt they were perfectly safe.”

“This is a good example of how when we are on holiday we can easily let our guard drop and not recognise the dangers around us. We don’t want any negative comments regarding the family as we are only pointing out how easy it is to end up in a situation when we feel more relaxed in our beautiful surroundings.”

“As there were multiple 999 calls, some also went to the fire service, who attended along with an ambulance unit and a police unit.”

“Again, this shows how seriously we take these kinds of incidents when there is a reported danger to life.”

“Don’t forget if there is an emergency at the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, as getting the right service can save time and in these situations every second counts.”