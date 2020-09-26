Walkers in Burnham-On-Sea were forgiven for taking a double-take this week when this huge crane appeared on the town’s skyline.

“At a glance, it appeared as though the crane was working on straightening St Andrew’s Church’s leaning tower!” quips a local photographer who sent us these photos.

“The camera never lies, but in fact the crane was working on the Tuckers Garage site in Victoria Street – the building site is behind the church when viewed from the beach. It prompted some amusing conversations among beach walkers!”

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page