Walkers in Burnham-On-Sea were forgiven for taking a double-take this week when this huge crane appeared on the town’s skyline.

“At a glance, it appeared as though the crane was working on straightening St Andrew’s Church’s leaning tower!” quips a local photographer who sent us these photos.

“The camera never lies, but in fact the crane was working on the Tuckers Garage site in Victoria Street – the building site is behind the church when viewed from the beach. It prompted some amusing conversations among beach walkers!”