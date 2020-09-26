There were eight confirmed new cases of Coronavirus across Somerset in the past 24 hours, according to official data.

The latest figures, released on Saturday afternoon (September 26th), show that 1,557 people have now had the virus in the county.

There were two new cases in Somerset West & Taunton, two new cases in Sedgemoor, another two cases in South Somerset, and also two extra cases in Mendip.

Here are the figures for confirmed cases in each district of Somerset:

Mendip: 213

Sedgemoor: 448

Somerset West & Taunton: 502

South Somerset: 394

There were 6,042 new positive test results across the UK. There have been 429,277 total cases across the UK.

The Government also said a further 34 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK tally to 41,971.