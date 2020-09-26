St Margaret’s Hospice Care is offering the chance to remember a loved one, whilst enjoying the great outdoors by taking on its new virtual sponsored walk ‘A Walk to Remember’ on the weekend of 17th-18th October.

It is free to take part and register your place, we are asking all participants to raise sponsorship of £40 or more to help us continue to care for and support patients and their families across Somerset.

You can walk any route in any location – why not try out somewhere new, we are suggesting a distance of around 10 miles, but it’s your challenge so choose whatever distance is right for you.

However you choose to do your virtual sponsored walk we kindly ask you to adhere to the latest government coronavirus guidance .

Once registered to take part, you’ll receive a welcome pack which includes; a St Margaret’s Hospice Care 40th anniversary pin badge, a pack of our limited edition Ruby Sunflower seeds, a memory dedication bib to wear on your walk and a sponsorship form – and to celebrate your amazing achievement and fundraising efforts – so you’ll also receive a certificate!

Any sponsorship raised from family, friends and colleagues goes towards the care and support St Margaret’s nurses, therapists and doctors provide for our patients and their families. £40 could help could pay for a counselling session for a child or young person who has lost their parent.

Sonia Bateman, Events Fundraiser at St Margaret’s, said: “Our new virtual sponsored walk ‘A Walk to Remember’ is a perfect opportunity to remember someone special, whilst doing something amazing for your local community. By taking part and raising sponsorship, you can help to ensure over 4,900 people facing a life-limiting illness across Somerset receive the care and support they need this year.”

For more details and to register for free simply visit: https://www.st-margarets-hospice.org.uk/walk-to-remember