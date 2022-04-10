A group of dedicated volunteers collected sackfuls of plastic litter during the latest litter clean at Berrow beach on Saturday (April 9th).

The event, organised by the Friends of Berrow Beach, was attended by a team of over a dozen helpers.

A series of recent high tides left a long line of debris along the top of the beach, which was sifted through for plastic waste.

One of the organisers told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A big thank you goes to everyone who joined our latest monthly beach clean. We collected quite a lot of litter between us.”

The group was formed in March 2018 and is led by Honour Greenslade, Sue Meads and Nigel Hoy with the support of Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset.

The litter cleans take place at 9.45am on the second Saturday of every month.