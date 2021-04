Children at Berrow Preschool have enjoyed several Easter-themed craft making activities and then showed of their work in a colourful parade.

This week’s mild weather conditions meant the parade by the youngsters was able to go ahead in the Spring sunshine.

The Preschool’s Emma Allen says: “We held an Easter bonnet making and basket making competition which the children made at home with their parents and then we recorded the parade for parents to watch at home!”