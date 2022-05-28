Brent Knoll School pupils – with an audience of nearly 200 parents, family and friends – enjoyed the return of a special tea party to celebrte The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It featured a series of songs and dances from the last eight decades, as well as prayers and poems.

Head teacher Chris Burman says: “It was lovely to see the return of the annual tea party and the children really enjoyed learning new dances as well as songs.”

“The end of the afternoon was completed by a rousing rendition of the National Anthem.”

Also, during Friday, Brent Knoll Primary’s Kitsune Class met village residents who had attended the school in 1953.

The children and adults met in front of an oak tree that was planted to celebrate the Queen’s coronation in 1953, pictured below.

Chris adds: “The children were keen to hear what life was life at the school seventy years ago, an era where chalk was the only means of writing for the class teacher.”

“They also heard about how the children of the village in the 1950s were able to roam around and play in the fields and on the Knoll, knowing that all the householders would keep an eye out for them.”