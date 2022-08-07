A Burnham-On-Sea couple have decorated their Mini in a colourful Wallace and Gromit theme to take part in a charity fundraising event.

Paul and Julie Robson will be taking part in Devon’s Legendary Grand Tour at the end of August, their 20th year taking part.

The Tour will see around 250 decorated Minis drive in convoy between Westward Ho! and Ilfracombe over three days while collecting over £30,000 for Children’s Hospice South West.

“It will be 20th year that we have taken part – it’s a lot of fun and raises money for an excellent cause,” Paul told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We decorate our Mini in a different theme every year and have won seven awards over the years for best decorated vehicle!”

Over the years, the Legendary Grand Tours have helped the hospice charity buy three mini busses and provide new play areas at its Little Bridge House, Charlton farm and Little Harbour hospices.

The tours take months of planning, usually starting in January until the end of August, when thousands of people line the streets to see 250 Minis weave their way around North Devon’s villages in a 10-mile-long carnival-style convoy.