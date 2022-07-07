Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has opened a new exhibition celebrating diversity and equality as part of Pride month.

The display of a dozen pieces of art by local artists of all ages features paintings, crochet, 3D art and a digital display.

It opened this week with guests including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and it runs until July 29th.

The free-to-view exhibition in the theatre’s Pizey Gallery comes in the run-up to Burnham & Highbridge Pride in the town centre on Saturday July 16th. The work creatively reflects the aspirations of Pride.

Beccy Armory from The Princess Theatre says: “Art starts conversations and challenges prejudice – we will be showcasing work in a variety of media, that challenges narrow stereotypes, investigates issues of marginalisation and celebrates a wide range of diversity.”

The gallery is open from Monday to Friday 11am-4pm.  Wednesday has limited entry due to other activities.

 
