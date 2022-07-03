Large crowds flocked to the return of Burnham-On-Sea’s Picnic In The Park music event on Sunday (July 3rd).

A day of warm sunshine swelled the number of attendeees at the popular event in Burnham’s Manor Gardens.

A great line-up of five hours’ free live music was laid on, featuring Dave Eldergill, Mel and Ollie, Man About A Dog, Emanim and The P’Hogues.

Mike Murphy, one of the organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — thanked all those who had attended.

“It was a fantastic afternoon – it was great to see the crowds returning after a break due to the pandemic,” he added.

Pictured: The scenes at Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens on Sunday (Photos: Mike Lang  / Dave Burrows) 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page