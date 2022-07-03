Large crowds flocked to the return of Burnham-On-Sea’s Picnic In The Park music event on Sunday (July 3rd).

A day of warm sunshine swelled the number of attendeees at the popular event in Burnham’s Manor Gardens.

A great line-up of five hours’ free live music was laid on, featuring Dave Eldergill, Mel and Ollie, Man About A Dog, Emanim and The P’Hogues.

Mike Murphy, one of the organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — thanked all those who had attended.

“It was a fantastic afternoon – it was great to see the crowds returning after a break due to the pandemic,” he added.

Pictured: The scenes at Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens on Sunday (Photos: Mike Lang / Dave Burrows)