Dozens of people flocked to a successful garden party on Saturday (6th August), raising £1,200 for The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre’s roof appeal.

The event was held during an afternoon of warm summer sunshine at White Lodge in Rectory Road where cream teas, a variety of stalls, a raffle, games and home-made cakes and scones were offered.

The day was held as a 50s-themed celebration in recognition of this year’s Platinum Jubilee for The Queen and Burnham’s very own Jubilee Queen, Mary Nicholson, was among the guests. Burnham U3A’s Ukulele Group provided entertainment.

Organiser Mary O’Rourke told Burnham-On-Sea.com she was delighted with how the event had gone. “We raised over £1,200 which is a fantastic result!”

She added: “A big thank you goes to everyone who came along and supported the event.”

We reported in April that a major new fundraising appeal had started to raise £80,000 for vital roof repairs at the 200 year-old community centre building in Burnham’s Berrow Road.