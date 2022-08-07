Burnham-On-Sea fierefighters were called out on Sunday afternoon (August 7th) to tackle a blaze in a bungalow’s conservatory.

Fire crews from Street, Taunton and Burnham-On-Sea were called to Bridgwater at 1.19pm after the fire service was notified.

A small dog found inside the property at the time was released ‘unharmed’ during the incident.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Fire control received calls to a bungalow on fire in Bridgwater. Three fire engines were mobilised.”

“Fire crews confirmed a fire at the rear of the bungalow affecting a conservatory.”

“Neighbours had already tried to put out the fire using a garden hose prior to the arrival of the fire service. Fire crews gained entry via the occupiers who had returned to the property.”

“One small dog was removed from the bungalow unharmed.”

“Fire crews confirmed slight smoke logging to the property which was ventilated using a positive pressure ventilation fan and checked for fire spread.”

The fire was put out with one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, and a ventilation fan.

The spokesperson adds: “Fire crews confirmed this was a fire involving the external wall of the conservatory of a bungalow measuring 10 metres by 15 metres of brick and tile construction.”

“Approximately 30 per cent of the external cladding on the conservatory was damaged by fire. 10 per cent of the inside of the bungalow was affected by smoke. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”