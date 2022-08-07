A new black history exhibition is underway at Burnham-On-Sea Library this month.

The exhibition — by curator Prof Lucy Bland — is being presented by the Somerset African Caribbean Network and Black Education Somerset in association with Burnham Library.

Several display boards have been set up in the library, which are on show until August 18th during normal opening hours.

A library spokesperson says: “Burnham-On-Sea Library is delighted to present this special exhibition curated by Professor Lucy Bland, based on her book about Britain’s ‘Brown Babies’, which features the stories of children born to black GIs and white women in the Second World War.”

“Professor Bland interviewed more than 50 people who were born in Britain to black GI fathers and white mothers between 1942 and 1945. It is estimated that almost half of these 2,000 children were placed in children’s homes in the UK.”

“American troops were based all over the country, but a large percentage were based in the South West of England.”